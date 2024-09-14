Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.51 Billion Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,418,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 814,240 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.77% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $1,506,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vima LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 281,866.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vima LLC now owns 25,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 25,368 shares in the last quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,240,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $100.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.27 and its 200 day moving average is $93.45. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $82.42 and a 52 week high of $101.24.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.3128 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

