Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.21 Billion Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,943,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 610,635 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,212,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IEF. Tsfg LLC increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 314.1% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

IEF opened at $98.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.45. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.86 and a fifty-two week high of $99.15. The company has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2882 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

