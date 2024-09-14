Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,852,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 212,165 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 5.74% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $611,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 256,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,997,000 after acquiring an additional 30,174 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock opened at $215.05 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $148.45 and a 52-week high of $226.11. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $211.15 and a 200 day moving average of $203.32.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

