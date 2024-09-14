Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,745,665 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,431,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,745,665 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $2,697,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,323,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,498,000 after acquiring an additional 6,269,083 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,293,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,494 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 461.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,838,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,770,000 after buying an additional 7,265,102 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,357,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,099,000 after buying an additional 34,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,750,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,212,000 after acquiring an additional 165,103 shares in the last quarter.

BNDX opened at $50.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.05. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.30 and a 52-week high of $51.04.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

