Entra ASA (OTCMKTS:ENTOF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Entra ASA (OTCMKTS:ENTOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 250,300 shares, a drop of 56.3% from the August 15th total of 572,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Entra ASA Stock Performance
ENTOF stock remained flat at $11.97 on Friday. Entra ASA has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $11.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.70.
About Entra ASA
