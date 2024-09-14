Entra ASA (OTCMKTS:ENTOF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Entra ASA (OTCMKTS:ENTOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 250,300 shares, a drop of 56.3% from the August 15th total of 572,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Entra ASA Stock Performance

ENTOF stock remained flat at $11.97 on Friday. Entra ASA has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $11.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.70.

Get Entra ASA alerts:

About Entra ASA

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Entra ASA operates as a commercial real estate company Oslo, Bergen, Trondheim, Sandvika, Drammen, and Stavanger areas in Norway. It operates as an owner, operator, and developer of office properties. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

Receive News & Ratings for Entra ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entra ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.