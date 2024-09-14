Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.36 and last traded at $29.33. 447,164 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 4,471,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.15.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EPD. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.08.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.23 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 82.35%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blackstone Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.3% during the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 23,533,643 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $686,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,370 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1,368.4% during the 1st quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,468,440 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,849,000 after buying an additional 1,368,440 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 5,089,794 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $148,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 160,136.7% in the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 767,534 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,243,000 after acquiring an additional 767,055 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,221,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $470,091,000 after acquiring an additional 741,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

