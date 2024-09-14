Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Announces $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

Empire State Realty Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.6% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Empire State Realty Trust stock opened at $10.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Empire State Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $11.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.78.

Empire State Realty Trust ( NYSE:ESRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.14). Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.57% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $189.54 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Empire State Realty Trust will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ESRT shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT’s flagship Empire State Building – the “World’s Most Famous Building” – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor’s 2023 Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

