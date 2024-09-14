EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) Short Interest Update

EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,000 shares, a decrease of 53.7% from the August 15th total of 151,100 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 639,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

EMCORE Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ EMKR traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,399. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. EMCORE has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $7.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.01.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $20.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.00 million. EMCORE had a negative return on equity of 25.05% and a negative net margin of 81.08%. Research analysts predict that EMCORE will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EMCORE stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in EMCORE Co. ( NASDAQ:EMKR Free Report ) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 887,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,100 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned approximately 11.48% of EMCORE worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on EMKR shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of EMCORE from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fiber optic gyro, ring laser gyro, and micro electromechanical system-based inertial sensors and systems in the United States and internationally. It offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as gyroscopes and multi-axis sensors, inertial measurement units, fiber optic gyroscopes, quartz micro electromechanical systems, inertial navigation systems, tactical navigation, and naval and amphibious navigation, as well as radar positioning and pointing systems, and battlefield/artillery survey systems.

