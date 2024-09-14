Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Hits New 12-Month High at $36.02

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $36.02 and last traded at $36.01, with a volume of 849486 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on ERJ. UBS Group upped their price target on Embraer from $28.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. TD Cowen raised shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Embraer from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Embraer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Get Embraer alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ERJ

Embraer Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 1.69.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.20. Embraer had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Embraer S.A. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Embraer

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Embraer during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Embraer by 25.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. 34.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Embraer

(Get Free Report)

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.