Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, a growth of 44.0% from the August 15th total of 25,200 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eltek
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELTK. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eltek by 46.6% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 9,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eltek during the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Eltek during the 4th quarter worth $377,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Eltek by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 90,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Eltek by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 81,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 42,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.
Eltek Price Performance
Shares of ELTK remained flat at $10.89 during mid-day trading on Friday. 8,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,082. The company has a market cap of $66.09 million, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.75. Eltek has a one year low of $8.02 and a one year high of $22.80.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Eltek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ELTK
About Eltek
Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. The company also provides high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Eltek
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Kroger Stock is a Win-Win for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/9 – 9/13
Receive News & Ratings for Eltek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eltek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.