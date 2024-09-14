Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, a growth of 44.0% from the August 15th total of 25,200 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eltek

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELTK. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eltek by 46.6% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 9,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eltek during the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Eltek during the 4th quarter worth $377,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Eltek by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 90,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Eltek by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 81,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 42,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Eltek Price Performance

Shares of ELTK remained flat at $10.89 during mid-day trading on Friday. 8,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,082. The company has a market cap of $66.09 million, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.75. Eltek has a one year low of $8.02 and a one year high of $22.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eltek ( NASDAQ:ELTK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $10.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.90 million. Eltek had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 12.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Eltek will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Eltek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

About Eltek

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. The company also provides high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

