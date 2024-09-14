Efforce Market Cap Hits $1.24 Million (WOZX)

Efforce (WOZX) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Efforce has a market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $4,799.35 worth of Efforce was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Efforce token can currently be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Efforce has traded down 41.7% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Efforce Token Profile

Efforce launched on December 2nd, 2020. Efforce’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,135,519 tokens. The official message board for Efforce is efforce.medium.com. The official website for Efforce is www.efforce.io. Efforce’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Efforce Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce (WOZX) is a cryptocurrency launched in December 2020 by Steve Wozniak, the co-founder of Apple, and Jacopo Visetti. It is designed to be a blockchain-based platform that allows companies to fund energy-efficient projects by issuing energy savings tokens (ESTs) that can be traded on the platform. The platform aims to promote sustainability and reduce carbon emissions by making it easier for companies to fund and implement energy-efficient projects.”

