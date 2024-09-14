Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Trading Up 8%

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.23 and last traded at $18.19. Approximately 513,283 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 854,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EWTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Edgewise Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.40.

Edgewise Therapeutics Stock Up 7.2 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.95 and a 200 day moving average of $17.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 0.15.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edgewise Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWTX. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 156.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 37.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000.

About Edgewise Therapeutics

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

