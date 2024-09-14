Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 135,100 shares, an increase of 47.2% from the August 15th total of 91,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EVV traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.27. The stock had a trading volume of 311,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,308. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $10.37.
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0806 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.42%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund
About Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Kroger Stock is a Win-Win for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/9 – 9/13
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.