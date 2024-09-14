Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 135,100 shares, an increase of 47.2% from the August 15th total of 91,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EVV traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.27. The stock had a trading volume of 311,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,308. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $10.37.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0806 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund

About Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVV. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 1.6% during the second quarter. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. now owns 97,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 19,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 8.4% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 22,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 2.8% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 120,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 1.5% in the first quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 235,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after buying an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade.

