Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Shares Up 1.8%

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $302.98 and last traded at $302.50. 786,408 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 2,159,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $297.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Eaton from $375.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $376.00 to $371.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Eaton from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.18.

Eaton Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $300.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $311.46. The firm has a market cap of $121.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.12. Eaton had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 44.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eaton news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total value of $96,721.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,858,328. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Karenann K. Terrell purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $298.97 per share, for a total transaction of $149,485.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,485. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total transaction of $96,721.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,511 shares of company stock worth $15,809,326. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Breakwater Investment Management increased its position in Eaton by 1,560.0% during the second quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in Eaton by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

