Eagle Strategies LLC Grows Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 9,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 5,680 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,588,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,648,000 after acquiring an additional 177,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 51,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $165.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $143.13 and a twelve month high of $168.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.04.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 46.34%. The firm had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, September 9th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.21.

Read Our Latest Report on JNJ

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $930,113.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,683.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.