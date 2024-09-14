Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Eagle Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 12.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:EGRX opened at $4.31 on Tuesday. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $17.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.82. The firm has a market cap of $55.99 million, a P/E ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.53.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Pharmaceuticals
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $971,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.
About Eagle Pharmaceuticals
Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.
