Eagers Automotive Limited (ASX:APE) Insider Nicholas Politis Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

Eagers Automotive Limited (ASX:APE – Get Free Report) insider Nicholas Politis purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$9.93 ($6.62) per share, for a total transaction of A$496,350.00 ($330,900.00).

Eagers Automotive Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.74, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Get Eagers Automotive alerts:

Eagers Automotive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Eagers Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.27%.

Eagers Automotive Company Profile

Eagers Automotive Limited, an automotive retail company, owns and operates motor vehicle dealerships in Australia and New Zealand. It operates in two segments, Car Retailing and Property. The Car Retailing segment offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle maintenance and repair services, vehicle parts, service contracts, vehicle brokerage services, vehicle protection products, and other aftermarket products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eagers Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagers Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.