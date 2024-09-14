Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Receives $13.35 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.35.

Several research firms have recently commented on DX. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Dynex Capital in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dynex Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital in the first quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Dynex Capital during the second quarter valued at about $128,000. 38.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DX opened at $12.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $952.55 million, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.32 and a 200-day moving average of $12.18. Dynex Capital has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $13.40.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.30). Dynex Capital had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $76.05 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dynex Capital will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Dynex Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.24%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

See Also

