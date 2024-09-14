Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

DYN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $41.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dyne Therapeutics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $51.40.

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DYN opened at $34.06 on Tuesday. Dyne Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $47.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.25.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.02. Analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Dyne Therapeutics

In related news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 29,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $1,042,842.87. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,207.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John Cox purchased 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.04 per share, with a total value of $1,057,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 29,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $1,042,842.87. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,792 shares in the company, valued at $5,209,207.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DYN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 904.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

