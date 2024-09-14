Dylan Allread Sells 25,493 Shares of Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET) Stock

Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET – Get Free Report) COO Dylan Allread sold 25,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total transaction of $18,354.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 605,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,916.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Dylan Allread also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 19th, Dylan Allread sold 8,415 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.85, for a total value of $7,152.75.

On Tuesday, July 16th, Dylan Allread sold 6,173 shares of Wag! Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $9,568.15.

On Friday, June 14th, Dylan Allread sold 25,497 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $39,520.35.

Wag! Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PET opened at $0.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Wag! Group Co. has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $2.47. The firm has a market cap of $36.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06). Wag! Group had a negative net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 1,880.60%. The firm had revenue of $18.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Wag! Group Co. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Wag! Group from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Wag! Group from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Wag! Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $4.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wag! Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wag! Group stock. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 45,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned 0.11% of Wag! Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wag! Group

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools.

Further Reading

