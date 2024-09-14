Duke Capital (LON:DUKE) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $33.01

Duke Capital Limited (LON:DUKE – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 33.01 ($0.43) and traded as low as GBX 32 ($0.42). Duke Capital shares last traded at GBX 32 ($0.42), with a volume of 594,104 shares traded.

Duke Capital Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.60, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a current ratio of 29.50. The stock has a market cap of £135.44 million, a P/E ratio of 1,083.33 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 33.05 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 32.37.

Duke Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 2.28%. Duke Capital’s payout ratio is 10,000.00%.

Duke Capital Company Profile

Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.

