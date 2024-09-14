DTE Energy Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.02 (NYSE:DTE)

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 1.02 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

DTE Energy has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. DTE Energy has a payout ratio of 56.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect DTE Energy to earn $7.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.8%.

DTE opened at $125.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.69. DTE Energy has a one year low of $90.14 and a one year high of $127.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.67.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 12.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

DTE has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.17.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

