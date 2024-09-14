Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at CJS Securities

CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $134.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $113.33.

DORM opened at $115.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.83 and a 200 day moving average of $95.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Dorman Products has a 52-week low of $60.01 and a 52-week high of $115.62.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.48. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $502.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dorman Products will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Dorman Products news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.98, for a total value of $146,972.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,484,981.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,200 shares of company stock worth $445,116. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DORM. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 277.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dorman Products during the first quarter worth $34,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dorman Products during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Dorman Products during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

