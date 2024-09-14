Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Major Shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal Acquires 8,390 Shares

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 8,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $125,850.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,337,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,055,375. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mutual Insurance Co Donegal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 9th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 5,865 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.33 per share, with a total value of $89,910.45.

On Thursday, September 5th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 4,889 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.32 per share, for a total transaction of $74,899.48.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 9,452 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.24 per share, with a total value of $144,048.48.

On Friday, August 30th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 8,028 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.20 per share, for a total transaction of $122,025.60.

On Wednesday, August 28th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 6,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $90,120.00.

On Monday, August 26th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 9,996 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.97 per share, for a total transaction of $149,640.12.

On Friday, August 23rd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 10,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.93 per share, with a total value of $149,300.00.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 8,500 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $125,460.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 10,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $147,500.00.

On Friday, August 16th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 9,800 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.78 per share, with a total value of $144,844.00.

Donegal Group Stock Up 2.0 %

Donegal Group stock opened at $15.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. Donegal Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.26 and a 52-week high of $15.41. The firm has a market cap of $512.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.94 and a beta of -0.05.

Donegal Group Announces Dividend

Donegal Group ( NASDAQ:DGICA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $246.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.00 million. Donegal Group had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 0.89%. Equities analysts predict that Donegal Group Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.172 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is 431.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Donegal Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Donegal Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Donegal Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 125.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,757 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donegal Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Donegal Group by 7.8% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 31,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

