Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Position Reduced by Bokf Na

Bokf Na reduced its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $3,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.4% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 6,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 3.4% during the first quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 456 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 663 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $402.52 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $330.05 and a 12 month high of $542.75. The company has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $432.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $473.63.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The restaurant operator reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.35. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DPZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, July 15th. Baird R W raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $470.00 to $380.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $512.04.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza Profile

(Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.