Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) Short Interest Update

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, a decline of 42.2% from the August 15th total of 56,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dolphin Entertainment

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dolphin Entertainment stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC owned 3.31% of Dolphin Entertainment as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dolphin Entertainment Trading Down 5.1 %

NASDAQ DLPN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.74. 22,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average is $1.03. Dolphin Entertainment has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $2.07.

Dolphin Entertainment Company Profile

Dolphin Entertainment ( NASDAQ:DLPN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative net margin of 31.53% and a negative return on equity of 73.80%. The business had revenue of $11.45 million for the quarter.

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent entertainment marketing and production company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity, and Marketing and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment provides diversified marketing services, including public relations, entertainment and hospitality content marketing, strategic communications, strategic marketing consulting, social media and influencer marketing, digital marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces promotional video content.

