DMG Blockchain Solutions (OTC:DMGGF) Stock Price Up 1.8%

DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. (OTC:DMGGF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.34. 46,068 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 206,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

DMG Blockchain Solutions Stock Up 6.9 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.39.

About DMG Blockchain Solutions

(Get Free Report)

DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc operates as a blockchain and crypto-currency company in Canada. The company manages, operates, and develops digital solutions to monetize the blockchain ecosystem. It also offers transaction verification; co-location hosting; data center optimization, and infrastructure consulting services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DMG Blockchain Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMG Blockchain Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.