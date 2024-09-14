Distoken Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DIST) Short Interest Up 100.0% in August

Distoken Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DIST – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Distoken Acquisition Price Performance

DIST stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.86. The company had a trading volume of 9,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,074. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.77. Distoken Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Distoken Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIST. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of Distoken Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Distoken Acquisition by 65.1% during the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 15,768 shares during the period. Kim LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Distoken Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $700,000. Clear Street LLC grew its stake in shares of Distoken Acquisition by 9,908.7% during the second quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 112,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 111,770 shares during the period. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Distoken Acquisition during the second quarter worth $1,227,000. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Distoken Acquisition Company Profile

Distoken Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focus on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquire businesses in the technology industry in Asia.

