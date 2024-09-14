Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZU) Short Interest Down 69.6% in August

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZU – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 101,200 shares, a decline of 69.6% from the August 15th total of 333,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 918,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares in the second quarter worth $273,000. Client First Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares in the second quarter worth $297,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 53,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares in the 1st quarter worth $255,000.

Get Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares Price Performance

Shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.93. 438,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,937. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.42. Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares has a 1-year low of $19.37 and a 1-year high of $40.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.88 million, a PE ratio of 120.98 and a beta of -2.52.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares Announces Dividend

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a $0.2529 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%.

(Get Free Report)

The Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (AMZU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Amazon.com, Inc index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Amazon stock. AMZU was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.