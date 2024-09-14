Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) Short Interest Down 74.1% in August

Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 547,400 shares, a drop of 74.1% from the August 15th total of 2,110,000 shares. Approximately 15.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digital Ally in a research report on Sunday, September 8th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Digital Ally Stock Performance
Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($1.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.62 million for the quarter. Digital Ally had a negative net margin of 85.23% and a negative return on equity of 197.62%.
About Digital Ally
Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: Video Solutions, Revenue Cycle Management, and Entertainment. The company offers in-car digital video mirror systems for law enforcement; in-car digital video event recorder systems for commercial fleets; a suite of data management web-based tools to assist fleet managers in the organization, archival, and management of videos and telematics information; body-worn digital video systems for law enforcement and private security; and VuLink ecosystem that provides intuitive auto-activation functionality as well as coordination between multiple recording devices.
