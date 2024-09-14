Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits (CVE:DWS) Trading 1.9% Higher

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc. (CVE:DWS – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. 18,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 31,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$16.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.17.

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits (CVE:DWS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 4th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$5.50 million during the quarter. Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits had a negative return on equity of 52.53% and a negative net margin of 38.13%. Analysts expect that Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc. will post 0.0077843 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Company Profile

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc produces, markets, and sells wines in Canada, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufactured Wines and Agency. It produces vintner quality alliance wines under the 20 Bees, Creekside, EastDell, Lakeview Cellars, Mindful, Queenston Mile, Shiny Apple Cider, Fresh, Proud Pour, Red Tractor, Seasons, Serenity, Persona, and Backyard Vineyards brand names.

