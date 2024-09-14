Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,918 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,555 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $5,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DVN. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 151.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,522 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after buying an additional 39,449 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 22,501 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 41,833 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 12,067 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.81.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DVN opened at $39.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.02 and a fifty-two week high of $55.09. The stock has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.41.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.79%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

