Devolver Digital (LON:DEVO) Trading Up 5.8%

Devolver Digital, Inc. (LON:DEVO – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 34.40 ($0.45) and last traded at GBX 34.40 ($0.45). Approximately 180,840 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 227,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32.50 ($0.43).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Devolver Digital in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Get Devolver Digital alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on DEVO

Devolver Digital Price Performance

Devolver Digital Company Profile

The firm has a market capitalization of £154.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1,650.00 and a beta of -0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 34.77 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 27.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

(Get Free Report)

Devolver Digital Inc develops, publishes video games for PC and mobile devices in the United States and internationally. Devolver Digital Inc was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Austin, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Devolver Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devolver Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.