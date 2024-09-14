DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF) Short Interest Down 71.1% in August

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 71.1% from the August 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DEUZF remained flat at $5.31 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.77. DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $5.79 and a 1 year high of $6.50.

About DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft develops, manufactures, and sells diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through Classic and Green segments. It offers hybrid, all-electric, and hydrogen drives, including mobile rapid charging stations and related services.

