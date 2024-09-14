DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF) Short Interest Down 71.1% in August

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 71.1% from the August 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:DEUZF remained flat at $5.31 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.77. DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $5.79 and a 1 year high of $6.50.
About DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft
