Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Acquired by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 24.7% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 4.0% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.9% during the first quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 14,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Willie Cw Chiang purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.90 per share, for a total transaction of $439,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of DAL opened at $45.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.09. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $53.86.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $15.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.45 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.63%.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

