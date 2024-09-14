DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,057,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,827 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $51,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Sun Life Financial by 6,244.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. 52.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SLF shares. Argus raised shares of Sun Life Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock opened at $56.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.57 and a 52-week high of $56.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.54.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.47%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a $0.587 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.10%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

