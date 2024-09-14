DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,980 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.10% of Digital Realty Trust worth $48,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $2,141,890,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,503,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,986,458,000 after buying an additional 951,567 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $107,372,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 16.8% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,725,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $718,584,000 after purchasing an additional 678,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $59,087,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DLR opened at $158.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.94 and a 1-year high of $162.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.91.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($1.43). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 135.56%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DLR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total value of $90,156.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,604.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

