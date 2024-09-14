DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 569,633 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,639,552 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 569,633 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $110,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 121.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% during the second quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 131.1% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on APH. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Amphenol to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Amphenol from $45.00 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.04.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $19,749,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $19,749,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $48,405,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,934,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,875,089.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,516,000 shares of company stock worth $98,236,640. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:APH opened at $63.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.64. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $39.34 and a one year high of $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $76.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

