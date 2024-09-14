DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,334,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $80,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 320.9% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,305,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,026,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282,697 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in CMS Energy by 14.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,662,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,367,483,000 after buying an additional 2,786,071 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,004,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,208,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $360,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 105.9% during the 2nd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,555,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,623,000 after buying an additional 800,344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

CMS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI raised CMS Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

Shares of CMS stock opened at $70.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.83. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $49.87 and a one year high of $70.12.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 13.10%. CMS Energy’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 62.80%.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

