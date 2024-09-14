DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $59.04 Million Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,708 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.07% of Zoetis worth $59,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,749,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,895,235,000 after acquiring an additional 414,605 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,716,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244,074 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,064,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,988,000 after acquiring an additional 57,798 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $980,646,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 4.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,687,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,695,000 after acquiring an additional 178,303 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZTS. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Argus upgraded Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.11.

ZTS opened at $191.17 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.80 and a 52-week high of $201.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.50.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 26.29%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

