DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,432 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.12% of Ecolab worth $84,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 6.2% in the second quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 198,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,353,000 after buying an additional 11,540 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.6% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 176,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,932,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,372,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,626,000 after buying an additional 24,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.3% in the second quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 11,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ECL opened at $250.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.40, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $156.72 and a one year high of $253.54.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.22%.

In related news, Director Victoria Reich sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $98,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,010,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Victoria Reich sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $98,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,010,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregory B. Cook sold 3,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.33, for a total value of $950,196.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,014,586.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ECL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ecolab to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $251.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $243.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Ecolab from $288.00 to $276.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.67.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

