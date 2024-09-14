Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF (NASDAQ:USOY) Short Interest Update

Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF (NASDAQ:USOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, an increase of 552.4% from the August 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

USOY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.16. 13,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,714. Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF has a one year low of $14.43 and a one year high of $20.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.21.

Get Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF alerts:

Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $1.0558 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.