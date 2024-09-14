Dana (NYSE:DAN) Receives Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Dana (NYSE:DAN – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock.

DAN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Dana in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Dana from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Dana from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dana from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Dana from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.67.

NYSE:DAN opened at $9.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.21. Dana has a 1-year low of $9.16 and a 1-year high of $15.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.46, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.29.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Dana had a positive return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dana will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Dana’s payout ratio is 444.49%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Dana by 1.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 426,586 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Dana in the 2nd quarter valued at $388,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of Dana by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,190,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,386,000 after acquiring an additional 375,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dana by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 126,015 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 59,502 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

