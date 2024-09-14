Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 95.8% from the August 15th total of 50,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Daiwa Securities Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:DSEEY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.16. The stock had a trading volume of 13,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,547. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.44 and its 200-day moving average is $7.47. Daiwa Securities Group has a 1 year low of $5.34 and a 1 year high of $8.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Get Daiwa Securities Group alerts:

Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 9.07%.

Daiwa Securities Group Company Profile

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a securities broker-dealer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset Management, and Investment. The Retail segment offers products and services related to asset management, including equities, bonds, investment trusts, wrap account services, insurance, banking services, inheritance-related services, etc.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Daiwa Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daiwa Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.