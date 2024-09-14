Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Trims Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd decreased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 34,706 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Amgen were worth $17,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. United Community Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $332.45 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $249.70 and a 1-year high of $346.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $328.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by ($0.04). Amgen had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 161.72%. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target (up from $375.00) on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Argus upped their price objective on Amgen from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on Amgen from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $332.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective (down previously from $310.00) on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.28.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

