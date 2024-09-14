Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 3,419 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lowered its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,122 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,419 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in General Electric were worth $11,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $477,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in General Electric by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 122,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,689,000 after buying an additional 18,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 4,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $178.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.15 billion, a PE ratio of 58.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.18. General Electric has a 12 month low of $84.42 and a 12 month high of $179.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 36.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on General Electric from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GE

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.