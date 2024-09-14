Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Purchases 7,185 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 81.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,972 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,185 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $10,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in URI. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in United Rentals by 0.3% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 5,352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 378 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in United Rentals by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 357 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on URI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $785.00 to $873.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $780.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $745.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $675.15.

Shares of URI stock opened at $729.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $710.11 and its 200 day moving average is $684.42. The stock has a market cap of $48.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $387.01 and a twelve month high of $789.80.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.48 by $0.22. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.66%.

In other news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,822,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

