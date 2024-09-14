Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Increases Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 62.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,381 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $8,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 284.0% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $394.68 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.96 and a 52-week high of $403.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $362.19 and a 200-day moving average of $338.06.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.53. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 553.13% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 22.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In other news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 8,358 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,221,340.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,438,494.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,857 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.05, for a total value of $659,327.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,755 shares in the company, valued at $6,303,912.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 8,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,221,340.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,438,494.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,202 shares of company stock valued at $6,407,273. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HCA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $359.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Baird R W upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $378.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $327.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $359.89.

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

