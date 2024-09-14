D Jonathan Merriman Purchases 17,800 Shares of PodcastOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:PODC) Stock

PodcastOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:PODC – Get Free Report) Director D Jonathan Merriman purchased 17,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.71 per share, for a total transaction of $30,438.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 165,339 shares in the company, valued at $282,729.69. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

D Jonathan Merriman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 9th, D Jonathan Merriman purchased 10,000 shares of PodcastOne stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $16,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 16th, D Jonathan Merriman purchased 28,000 shares of PodcastOne stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.56 per share, for a total transaction of $43,680.00.

On Thursday, June 20th, D Jonathan Merriman purchased 7,700 shares of PodcastOne stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.65 per share, for a total transaction of $12,705.00.

PodcastOne Stock Performance

PODC opened at $1.60 on Friday. PodcastOne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $3.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PodcastOne ( NASDAQ:PODC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $13.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million. PodcastOne had a negative return on equity of 96.68% and a negative net margin of 34.67%. As a group, equities analysts expect that PodcastOne, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research started coverage on PodcastOne in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

About PodcastOne

PodcastOne, Inc operates as a podcast platform and publisher. The company offers its content to audiences through podcasting distribution platforms, including its website, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, and others. It also produces vodcasts, branded podcasts, merchandise, and live events. In addition, the company builds, owns, and operates LaunchPadOne, a self-publishing podcast platform.

