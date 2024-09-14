CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Stolper Co

Stolper Co grew its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,716 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Stolper Co’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $4,262,000. 1ST Source Bank lifted its position in CVS Health by 9.5% during the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 15,151 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 141.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,074 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 501,984 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,647,000 after acquiring an additional 215,024 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CVS Health from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on CVS Health from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.10.

CVS Health Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE CVS opened at $57.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $52.77 and a 12 month high of $83.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.17.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $91.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.